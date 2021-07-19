Sheboygan Symphony performing live at “welcome back” concert in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will return to perform at the Stefanie H. Weill Center in a “welcome back” concert.
The fundraising concert is set for Saturday, August 14. This event marks the return of the symphony’s first live performance since February 2020.
The fun-filled event will include a wide range of fan favorites including music from Star Wars, Wicked, Les Miserables, Jurassic Park, and so many more. Lakeland University Music professor Evan Chancellor will be conducting the concert.
Along with this beautiful music performance, a virtual auction to benefit SSO will feature exclusive items. Including:
- Whistling Straits golf package
- Authentic Peruvian home-cooked dinner party
- one-week luxury stay in Elkhart Lake
- Italian in-home dinner party prepared by Lakeland University chefs
- One-hour private concert by the SSO string quartet
- Guest conducting experience with the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra at this year’s Sounds of the Season concert
Bidders interested in the auction will have the opportunity to bid through an online app. Concert attendees will also have the unique opportunity to participate in a fun and creative photo booth experience using musical instruments.
Those interested in purchasing tickets for the concert are encouraged to contact the Weill Center box office at (920) 208-3243 or go to the Sheboygan Symphony website.