Sheboygan Symphony performing live at “welcome back” concert in Sheboygan

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra musicians in action during “Nonet” section May 15, 2021. (Warren Gerds screenshot)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will return to perform at the Stefanie H. Weill Center in a “welcome back” concert.

The fundraising concert is set for Saturday, August 14. This event marks the return of the symphony’s first live performance since February 2020.

The fun-filled event will include a wide range of fan favorites including music from Star Wars, Wicked, Les Miserables, Jurassic Park, and so many more. Lakeland University Music professor Evan Chancellor will be conducting the concert.

Along with this beautiful music performance, a virtual auction to benefit SSO will feature exclusive items. Including:

Whistling Straits golf package

Authentic Peruvian home-cooked dinner party

one-week luxury stay in Elkhart Lake

Italian in-home dinner party prepared by Lakeland University chefs

One-hour private concert by the SSO string quartet

Guest conducting experience with the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra at this year’s Sounds of the Season concert

Bidders interested in the auction will have the opportunity to bid through an online app. Concert attendees will also have the unique opportunity to participate in a fun and creative photo booth experience using musical instruments.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the concert are encouraged to contact the Weill Center box office at (920) 208-3243 or go to the Sheboygan Symphony website.