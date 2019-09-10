Sheboygan: Three home burglaries reported in three days, doors unlocked in all cases

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police say three home burglaries over the last three days share some common elements.

According to officials, in each case, someone entered a home while people were inside the home and took wallets or purses that were within easy access.

In each burglary, the doors to the homes were unlocked. The wallets or purses were within a few steps of the unlocked entryway.

Police say some of the stolen property has been recovered but no one has been arrested for the burglaries.

While officials say they continue to investigate these crimes, they are offering some tips to help prevent these crimes.

When leaving your house, please make sure your doors are locked and your property is secure. Never leave valuable out and visible where they can be easily seen by someone approaching your house.

At night, leave a light on outside your home. Crime tends to decline in neighborhoods that are well lit.

Be aware of your surroundings and use public space around your home. Using the area around your home, and being outside and visible deters those who would commit this type of crime.

Sheboygan Police add that the greatest strategy to reduce the chance of being victimized by crime is to employ a few measures that help protect our property and our homes.