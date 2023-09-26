SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Bethel University student from Sheboygan is using social media to pay for her education.

Bethany Werth has nearly 75,000 followers on TikTok. Under the username “thegirlwithmonolids,” Werth shares makeup and beauty videos for girls with Asian features like her.

She says, “It’s just been really important to create that sense of community and make sure that everyone feels like this is a safe place for them to be.”

It is not only Werth’s beauty routine that makes her popular. She also posts videos about navigating college life and her story about being adopted from South Korea.

“I felt like I was very secluded from everything. I didn’t feel like I had a strong support system. Being able to talk to everyone, hear back from people, that just made me feel like I’m not alone in this,” Werth says.

Her social media presence has certainly been…worth it. Werth has earned $26,000 since she began influencing last year, enough to pay off her tuition for this school year.

Werth says the ability to pay for school has been ‘amazing’ and she is ‘very grateful for it.’

While Werth understands the longevity of the influencing industry is unknown, it is a field people should look into.

“It is very easy compared to other jobs in a sense, but there’s other side emotionally and mentally where it definitely can be draining. It is a lot of effort, time, and consistency, but I’m an ordinary person, and I did it,” Werth says.

Werth is currently studying communications and hopes to one day get a career in marketing or public relations.