Sheboygan: Two arrested in connection with five nonfatal, one fatal drug overdose cases

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police say they have arrested two people in connection with an investigation that started Friday into five nonfatal and one fatal drug overdose cases.

According to officials, surviving individuals were either revived with Narcan on scene or taken to a local medical facility.

The suspected fatal overdose reportedly involved a 25-year-old Sheboygan woman.

On Monday, Sheboygan Police and the Sheboygan County MEG Unit arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee man – who is on probation for delivery of heroin – and a 36-year-old Sheboygan woman for their involvement in the delivery of controlled substances.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.