LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan: Two arrested in connection with five nonfatal, one fatal drug overdose cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police say they have arrested two people in connection with an investigation that started Friday into five nonfatal and one fatal drug overdose cases.

According to officials, surviving individuals were either revived with Narcan on scene or taken to a local medical facility.

The suspected fatal overdose reportedly involved a 25-year-old Sheboygan woman.

On Monday, Sheboygan Police and the Sheboygan County MEG Unit arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee man – who is on probation for delivery of heroin – and a 36-year-old Sheboygan woman for their involvement in the delivery of controlled substances.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories