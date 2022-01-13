Sheboygan welcomes new CBD-infused beverage mix business

Ashley Walsh, founder of Pocono Organics farm, holds a hemp plant used for research at the farm adjacent to Pocono Raceway, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. The 380 acre farm is the title sponsor for Saturday’s NASCAR auto race, The Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first Cup race with a CBD sponsorship. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A unique beverage mix business is now open in Sheboygan and taking a new spin on one of Wisconsin’s most cherished drinks, an old-fashioned.

After first meeting while working in Wisconsin’s agricultural industry, Justin Hopf and Matt Swanson, began their journey to create Drinkin’ Buds Hemp, an online-based beverage mix business with a focus on hemp and CBD infused products.

Drinkin’ Buds Hemp works by offering customers CBD-infused drink mixes meant to be combined with alcoholic beverages to create a one-of-a-kind drink.

Available mixes include old-fashioned and margarita mixes.

Additionally, the company provides its clientele with eccentric recipes to make several other tasty versions of Wisconsin’s classic drink.

“Drinkin’ buds is passionate about bringing the benefits of CBD to the masses through one of the oldest and most traditional forms: sharing a drink with buds. Drinkin’ Buds breaks down the barriers for everyday people to enjoy the benefits of CBD at their favorite restaurant or as a nightcap in the comfort of their own home,” shared Hopf.

Both Swanson and Hopf shared that their long-term goals include increasing customer trust in CBD and cannabis-infused drinks and expanding their business and products to local and national grocery stores.

“We are most excited about the growth potential of the Brand,” Hopf said. “Our products are absolutely unique to the market, and we know the CBD/cannabis beverage market is expected to grow immensely over the next 5 years. That growth will allow us to continue to expand our product offerings.”