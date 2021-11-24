Sheboygan Winter Parking Regulations take effect Dec. 1

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is reminding residents of the Winter Parking regulations set to take effect on December 1.

According to the department, from Dec. 1 through April 30, between the hours of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. vehicles must alternate sides for overnight parking.

Authorities share the following details:

On Odd-Numbered Days:

Between the hours of 12 and 6 a.m., vehicles can only be parked on the side of street with odd-numbered street addresses.

On Even-Numbered Days:

Between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., vehicles can only be parked on that side of the street with even-numbered street addresses.

Officials note that residents will still not be able to park on streets with “No Parking,” signs.

“The city’s winter parking rules are in place to improve efficiency in clearing streets from snow, ice, and debris all winter… We appreciate everyone’s help in allowing us to prevent dangerous or slippery conditions for drivers and pedestrians, to keep gutters and drains clear for the spring thaw, and to maintain and repair pavement after the harsh winter season,” wrote the Sheboygan Police Department.

For more information regarding winter parking, snow emergency parking rules, visit the City of Sheboygan Public Works website.