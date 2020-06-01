Closings
Sheboygan woman and her 1-month-old infant in hospital after rollover crash, mom cited

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle with her one-month-old infant in the car.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Departement, several 911 calls were taken around 5:48 p.m., Sunday, May 31 in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 43 approximately two miles north of State Highway 42.

Deputies say a northbound vehicle had crossed the median, rolled over, and came to a rest on its roof in the southbound lane of traffic.

The 25-year-old driver, identified by authorities as Sabrina Walker, and her infant passenger were transported by helicopter to Froedtert and Children’s Hospitals with injuries sustained in the crash.

Walker has been cited for Operating while Intoxicated – Causing Injury with Passenger Less than 16-Years-Old, as well as other traffic offenses.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Kohler Police Department, Howards Grove Fire Department, Haven Jaws for Life, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Sheboygan County Highway Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, with ThedaStar and Eagle III helicopter ambulances all responded to the crash.

