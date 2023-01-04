SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan woman was taken into custody after being accused of pointing a firearm at another adult while in the parking lot of a local elementary school.

According to a release, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at around 8:45 a.m., the Sheboygan Police Department responded to a reported disturbance called in by a 44-year-old Sheboygan man.

An incident had occurred between the drivers of two vehicles away from the Pigeon River and Etude Elementary School grounds, but both drivers ended up in the parking lot of the school.

After speaking with both sides of the disturbance, a 28-year-old Sheboygan woman was taken into custody for her part in the disturbance after she allegedly pointed a firearm at the man while seated in her car.

She was arrested for the following:

Possession of a Firearm on School Property

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Pointing a Firearm at Another Person

The woman’s firearm was seized as evidence of the violations. The incident was unrelated to the school, and no one was injured. The incident did not pose a threat to school safety and the school day proceeded normally.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still collecting information and talking to possible witnesses.

The Sheboygan Police Department encourages citizens involved in traffic incidents to contact the police immediately and allow them to investigate the incident.