SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead after driving off a cliff and entering a nearby source of water on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident shortly before 11:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Weiss Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle leave the roadway, travel off a cliff, and enter the water at this location. Crews confirmed that the woman was the only occupant of the vehicle and died from her injuries during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, and no other details were provided.