SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to walk across an intersection on Friday night.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at around 10:26 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of N. 14th Street and Michigan Avenue for a report of an injury accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 62-year-old Sheboygan woman had been attempting to walk across N. 14th Street at Michigan Avenue when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, being driven by a 26-year-old Sheboygan woman.

The 62-year-old was quickly treated by Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics at the scene before she was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The 26-year-old driver of the vehicle reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the crash contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.