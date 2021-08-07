LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan’s Brat Days Parade closes select roads, travelers asked to find alternative routes

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan residents planning to travel through the city on Saturday morning should keep in mind that their travel may be impacted due to the Brat Days Parade.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, in between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the City will be hosting its Brat Days Parade resulting in the closure of Erie Avenue at N. 14th Street.

In addition to the closure, police remind residents that N. 14th Street/Calumet Drive is still closed north of Erie meaning that all travelers heading eastbound on Erie Avenue at N. 14th Street will only be allowed to turn south. 

The Department is asking residents to take these closures into consideration and plan alternative routes.

