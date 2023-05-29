FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday night shed fire in Fond du Lac did damage to both nearby vehicles and a nearby home.

According to the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, firefighters responded at 11:39 p.m. to a home on 325 Doty Street where they found a shed behind the house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly worked to put out the fire and were able to do so in under 10 minutes, but the fire still damaged a home and three cars parked close to the shed.

Officials say the fire was put out soon enough to prevent any major damage to the nearby home and no injuries were reported.

The city of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says it is working to figure out what caused the fire and Alliant Energy was called in to check on potential damage to electrical wires above the shed.

At this time, no other details are available. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.