WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) alongside the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) are investigating cases of a salmonella infection associated with shelled peas sold at several local farmers markets.

At least six people were infected with the same strain of salmonella bacteria after purchasing shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon. The peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac.

According to a release, the shelled peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah.

Anyone who has purchased shelled peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, is being asked to throw them away, even if the peas have been frozen.

If you have consumed any of these peas and are experiencing symptoms of salmonella, you should contact your doctor immediately.

Signs of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days. Salmonella infection is caused by salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

The investigation is ongoing and for more updates, you can head to the Department of Health Services website here.