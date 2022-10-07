MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to air quality concerns after a large industrial fire in the City of Menominee, officials have announced a shelter-in-place order.

According to Marinette County’s Division of Emergency Management, it is recommended that residents downwind of the fire go indoors and shelter-in-place, with special concern for people with respiratory and other medical conditions that put them at higher risk.

The area involved includes the Menominee River by Resolute Forest Products and the area from Shore Drive east to the bay.

To shelter-in-place:

Go Inside and take any pets with you

Close and lock all windows and doors

Turn off fans, air conditioner, and furnace. Close the fireplace damper.

Go to an internal room without windows if possible

Seal off the door and windows if possible

Wait for the all-clear

Officials say that schools in the area have been made aware and are keeping students inside.

They also note that parents with students in Marinette Primary and Middle School and St. Thomas Aquinas will receive instructions from the schools regarding pick-up procedures.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.