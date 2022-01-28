Shemar Jean-Charles delivers blankets to Green Bay seniors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles visited Marla Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care in Green Bay Thursday as part of a GET one, GIVE one blanket campaign that raised funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

According to a release, Jean-Charles hosted the campaign, which started in December of 2021. For every $35 donation made to his Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, donors would receive a special blanket and Jean-Charles would pledge to donate one to a senior care community in their honor.

“I’m so glad I could team up with the Alzheimer’s Association this season,” said Jean-Charles. “It’s important to me to support my community and I wanted to give back to families dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia. I look forward to continuing my relationship with the Alzheimer’s Association in the future.”

In the end, organizers say the campaign raised more than $14,000 and more than 300 blankets for senior care communities across Wisconsin.

Marla Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care received some of the blankets from Jean-Charles personally on Jan. 27, 2022. The Jaybird Senior Living community supports the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wisconsin, which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Jean Charles presenting blanket to Jim R, resident

Jean-Charles presenting blanket to Betty G, resident

Check presentation with Cari Josephson, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Director, Alzheimer’s Association and Jean-Charles

“Our residents were so excited Shemar visited our campus,” said Mason Foth, community relations coordinator, Marla Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care. “Wisconsin winters are so harsh and this blanket campaign is just what the doctor ordered.”

“This campaign is a great example of how teamwork can raise awareness and bring joy to some of our most vulnerable loved ones. We are grateful for his dedication to his community and to those on a journey with this devasting disease. These funds will help us continue to advance the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, through advancing vital research and providing education and support to those who face dementia every day and their caregivers,” explained Dave Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is to lead the way in ending Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.