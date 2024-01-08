(WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was taken into custody Sunday morning after allegedly getting argumentative with a deputy and fleeing from authorities.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 7 around 6:30 a.m., a deputy stopped out with a running vehicle in the eastbound rest area on I90-94. The deputy reportedly used his K9 for a free air sniff, and there was a positive alert on the vehicle.

The deputy then reportedly asked the driver to get out of the vehicle and he allegedly became argumentative with the deputy. The driver-side door was open during the incident.

When the deputy again asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, the driver reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and sped backward. The driver-side door ended up hitting the deputy.

A police chase reportedly ensued on I-90 at a ‘high rate of speed’. Officials say that the driver started throwing items from his window and was driving erratically.

He was eventually taken into custody after going into a truck stop parking lot. The driver was identified as 45-year-old Daniel Wagabaza.

Wagabaza was reportedly given multiple traffic citations and sent to the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges. Court records show that he has not officially been charged yet.

The deputy involved was not injured in the incident. No additional information was provided.