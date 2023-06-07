FREDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Ozaukee County.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on June 7 around 7:30 a.m., authorities tried to serve a felony search warrant at a residence in the Town of Fredonia. Officials say the warrant was about an internet crimes against children investigation.

When authorities tried to arrest the suspect a struggle reportedly ensued. The suspect, only identified as a man, allegedly armed himself with an edged weapon.

He was then reportedly shot by a detective. Officials say the suspect is in serious condition and was sent to a local hospital.

An Ozaukee County detective was reportedly injured during the incident and was sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Ozaukee County detective who shot their weapon was placed on administrative leave, which is reportedly the county’s policy and procedure.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident. All involved law enforcement is reportedly cooperating.

No additional information was provided.