FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has provided more details on the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old woman after dragging her three miles down a highway.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt held a press conference on Friday to explain “one of the most complex crash investigations” he has ever seen, involving several individuals who had reportedly just come from an underage drinking party with drugs and alcohol in the town of Auburn.

Shortly before the crash, Sheriff Waldschmidt says several vehicles left the party and were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 45 when one of the vehicles left the roadway, struck a culvert, rolled over, and ejected four of the five occupants.

Waldschmidt continued to say at least two of those four occupants that were ejected landed in the roadway, and after the initial crash, several other vehicles passed through. One of the vehicles reportedly hit 19-year-old Taya Grimes of Hartford and left the scene, dragging Grimes for nearly three miles into and through the village of Kewaskum. Grimes died at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has determined that a second occupant, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Iron Ridge, who had been ejected in the initial crash and landed in the roadway was also likely hit by the same vehicle that hit Grimes. The 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.

While Waldschmidt says this crash investigation will take time to analyze, he says that he and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have not had the full cooperation of everyone involved in the incident.

“That lack of cooperation began before we were even on the scene when people in vehicles chose to leave that scene rather than remain there and help those who were injured,” added Waldschmidt.

As a result of the incident, 19-year-old Jatziel Encarnacion of West Bend was arrested for hit and run, causing great bodily harm. He remains in custody in the Fond du Lac County Jail.

“As complicated as this investigation is, this is what we do,” stated Waldschmidt. “We’ll work until we get to the bottom of this [and] we’ll work until we learn the truth. We owe it to Taya, we owe it to her family, and we owe it to the other victims and their families.”

Additionally, in the crash, a 21-year-old from Iron Ridge and a 16-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and another 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that any witnesses will come forward to help in this investigation. Those with details on the crash should contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 929-3390.