(WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is warning about the dangers of illicit drugs as deputies continue to find them across the county.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that illegal drugs continue to be discovered throughout the county. There has been a ‘significant’ increase in cocaine found by deputies.

In addition to cocaine, officials mention that methamphetamine is prevalent as well. During a recent traffic stop, illicit pills were found. The deputy was told the pills were MDMA or ecstasy, but actually only contained methamphetamine.

Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities also discussed fentanyl pills that are reportedly getting sold on the street. The pills were described as ‘extremely’ dangerous due to the fact that there is no dosage control when the pills are made. Users then don’t know the exact dosage of fentanyl that is in a pill.

These pills continue to contribute to a large number of overdoses in southern Wisconsin, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. In the Facebook post, authorities mentioned two resources for those battling addictions to controlled substances.

Anyone who is aware of criminal or drug activity happening in Columbia is asked to submit a tip online.