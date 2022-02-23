CARLTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Several road signs were missing in Kewaunee County, and authorities are saying they were ‘intentionally removed’.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, multiple signs were reported stolen/missing on Tuesday in Kewaunee County. The signs are reportedly road name signs that are missing from the intersection of CTH J and Church Road.

Signs were also missing from the intersection of Townhall Road and Nuclear Road. Authorities say that it is ‘obvious’ that one of the signs was intentionally removed from the post. The sheriff says that the other signs could have been damaged by the wind.

However, someone still took the signs from the scene.

Anyone with information as to where the signs could possibly be is asked to call 920-388-3100.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as details are released.