Sheriff: Man known to sell cocaine at Wisconsin taverns charged, drugs & over $12k in cash found at his residence

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Washington County is facing multiple charges after authorities found drugs, guns and cash at his apartment.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 it did a search warrant on an apartment in the Village of Slinger. The search reportedly resulted in the seizure of the following items:

Over an ounce of cocaine

Over $12,000 in cash

17 firearms

Thousands of rounds of ammunition

Ballistic vests

Psilocybin mushrooms

Marijuana

Authorities identified 37-year-old Robert Cleveland as a target of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Unit for multiple months. He was allegedly known to sell cocaine at Slinger area taverns.

Cleveland was already in custody on unrelated charges at the time of the search warrant. Officials said that the apartment building was part of several multi-family units in the area.

This was a great joint effort by Slinger Police Department members and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force resulting in the arrest of an individual who clearly has little respect for his neighbors and the community of Slinger Chief of Slinger Police Department Dean Schmidt

Court records show that Cleveland is facing multiple charges. His bail was reportedly set at $100,000.

No additional information was provided.