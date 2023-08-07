(WFRV) – A 41-year-old man from the Shawano area is dead after a deadly crash on Friday evening.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on August 4 around 8:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a crash on Cherry Road. When authorities arrived, a 41-year-old man was reportedly found dead.

Authorities say that the man was from the Shawano area. The investigation reportedly showed that he was the only one in the car and that he was driving eastbound on Cherry Road before losing control.

The vehicle went into the ditch and continued into a yard where it hit multiple ‘objects’ and trees, according to officials. The vehicle also reportedly rolled over’mutliple’ times before stopping.

Authorities also mentioned that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. The crash is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided.