CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin woman is dead after a fatal UTV crash on Sunday night in the northwestern part of the state.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a UTV crash on the trail just south of Cumberland. In addition, several other agencies responded.

Initial investigations show that the UTV was traveling south on the trail when it left the path and hit a tree. Two occupants, a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman from Comstock, were both thrown from the UTV.

The 53-year-old driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. As for the woman, she died at the scene due to her injuries.

Authorities say that speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate this crash, and no additional details have been provided. Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.