Sheriff talks about drive sober campaign and holiday program involvement in Community Update

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the department’s involvement in holiday community efforts and the active “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Sheriff Delain mentioned several holiday programs that the department took part in; like Shop with a Cop, Fill the Cruiser, and doing other outreach projects within the community. The sheriff also mentioned what a great time the department has had giving back to the community this holiday season.

The Brown County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is also in effect over the holiday season. Sheriff Delain discussed how the department usually sees an uptick in drunk driving cases around the holidays. To try and combat this, there will be extra patrols happening throughout the county.

