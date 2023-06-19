NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were found dead inside a western Wisconsin home, and authorities explained that one of the people had a no contact per a pending domestic abuse charge with the other.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on June 18 around 6:45 p.m., a call came in reporting two people possibly dead at a residence. Multiple agencies responded to the residence.

Authorities say that the initial investigation shows 38-year-old Jeremy Wittrock and 37-year-old Beth Parker were found at the scene. Wittrock reportedly had a no contact per a pending domestic abuse charge involving Parker.

Parker was sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound and reportedly later died from her injuries. Wittrock was pronounced dead at the scene with what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies are reportedly being done with the help of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 15-year-old was also at the residence at the time of the incident, according to authorities. The teenager was reportedly not harmed.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team. The release said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was provided.