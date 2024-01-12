GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities provided an update on the firearms incident in Green Lake County and said that the 20-year-old victim has died.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old victim of a shooting incident has reportedly died. On January 5 around 11:30 p.m., authorities responded to Kahl Road for reports of a victim appearing to have been shot.

Officials say that a 21-year-old man reported the incident. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The new release now says that the victim has died, but there was no information about the details of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.