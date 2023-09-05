CHASEBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old man is dead after reportedly crashing into a post office in western Wisconsin.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on September 2 around 1:30 p.m., a call was received saying that a vehicle had crashed into the post office. The driver was reportedly unresponsive.

Officials say that 67-year-old Charles Oldenburg was driving when he suffered a ‘major medical event’. The vehicle then reportedly went straight off a ninety-degree curve and hit the front of the post office.

Oldenburg was pronounced dead at the scene, and the release says that ‘extensive’ life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Multiple other agencies were at the scene. The sheriff’s office also mentioned how the community came together.

A rock-solid, caring community came together and boarded up the front of the building for safety reasons. With the extreme heat on Saturday, the community was there to make sure emergency personnel had plenty of water for hydration. Sheriff Roy Rogerson

No additional information was provided.