SALEM LAKES, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have officially been filed for the Illinois man who allegedly lit his girlfriend on fire early Sunday morning in Kenosha County.

In a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded Sunday morning at 4:47 a.m. to a house on the 24500 block of 86th Place in Salem Lakes where a woman reported being lit on fire by her boyfriend who then fled the scene.

Deputies say the victim was immediately taken to an area hospital with severe burns, where she remains in critical condition.

Officials report that the incident started after the victim had a fight with Myron Faith Bowie who allegedly told the victim he would kill her, her children, and her family before lighting her on fire and driving away.

Bowie is currently on the run and authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996. Bowie is known to stay in the Chicago area, Logan Square, and Wicker Park.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation into the incident and Bowie’s whereabouts is very active and is the Department’s top priority.

At this time, Bowie’s location remains unknown and no additional information on the incident is being released.

Anyone with details on Bowie or his vehicle is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department or submit to the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers.