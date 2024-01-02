AUBURN, Wis. (WFRV) – The fatal crash early Sunday morning that dragged a woman three miles down the highway was determined by authorities in Fond du Lac County to be a hit-and-run incident and the driver believed to be responsible has been arrested.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old West Bend man was identified as the driver who hit a 19-year-old Hartford woman on Highway 45 in Auburn after she was ejected from a vehicle in a prior crash.

Officials say the 19-year-old woman was dragged three miles down the highway as the 19-year-old man fled the scene in his vehicle before emergency personnel could arrive.

The 19-year-old driver and the occupants in the vehicle of the first crash, the 19-year-old Hartford woman, a 17-year-old Iron Ridge man, a 16-year-old Theresa woman, a 21-year-old Iron Ridge woman, and a 17-year-old from Milwaukee, knew each other and were traveling together.

The driver has reportedly since been arrested on the suspicion of Hit-and-Run causing death and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he awaits his initial court appearance.

At this time, authorities say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and no additional information is expected to be available until a criminal complaint is filed with the court.