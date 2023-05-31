(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin certainly had a busy Memorial Day weekend after reportedly arresting over 20 people for operating while intoxicated.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about multiple arrests that were made over Memorial Day weekend for OWIs. Over the course of the weekend, officials reportedly arrested 22 people for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

Below is a breakdown of the arrests:

1 arrest for OWI 7th Offense

1 arrest for OWI 3rd Offense

20 arrests for OWI 1st Offense

Authorities provided information on the OWI 7th Offense arrest which started as a citizen complaint. The citizen reportedly said a golf cart was driving down a road and threw a beer bottle into a ditch.

The golf cart driver was reportedly having a hard time keeping the vehicle on the road. The driver also allegedly urinated on the side of the road.

A Columbia County deputy arrived and started an OWI investigation. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Michael Meyer. Court records show that Meyer has been charged.

Officials wanted to thank the citizens that called in the driving complaints.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens that called in several driving complaints around the county the led to arrests. Without your help these individuals would have continued to drive our roads and possibly hurt or kill an innocent person. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that traffic enforcement is a high priority during busy holiday weekends.

No additional information was provided.