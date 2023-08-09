GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested a 37-year-old Milwaukee man after a search warrant found several drugs and over $360,000.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, in May of 2021, deputies responded to a drug overdose of a 26-year-old man in the Town of Norway.

During the death investigation, officials were able to determine the drugs that caused the man’s death were likely sold by a dealer with the street name of “Tru,” later identified as 37-year-old Brandon M. Price from Milwaukee.

Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit deployed a confidential informant (CI) that made three controlled buys from Price in Racine County.

While each of the controlled buys was supposed to be for heroin, the substance delivered by Price to the CI for the first buy tested positive for only fentanyl, the second buy tested positive for only fentanyl, and the third buy tested positive for a combination of fentanyl and heroin.

Agents worked with the City of Greenfield Police Department to determine that Price was staying at an apartment in the 5200 block of 76th Street in the Village of Greendale.

The agents wrote a search warrant for Price’s apartment, which was authorized by a Racine County judge, and on Tuesday, August 8, it was executed.

Authorities located the following items at Price’s apartment:

176 grams of fentanyl

21 grams of crack cocaine

56 grams of powder cocaine

$362,421 in U.S. Currency

A loaded .40cal Smith & Wesson handgun

AR 15 rifle

Price was taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on a $387,000 bail for the three controlled buys.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling shared his gratitude with the multiple agencies involved in the arrest of Price.

Brandon M. Price’s mugshot. (Racine County Jail)

Money found at Price’s apartment. (Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

Illegal contraband found at Price’s apartment. (Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

“Thank you to the Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson and his officers for their assistance in taking this dangerous drug dealer off the streets,” stated Schmaling. “There is no doubt that there is a strong link between guns, drugs, and violence, and I absolutely refuse to allow these poison-peddling thugs to endanger our community.”

Schmaling continued to say that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will not waiver in pursuing drug dealers, arresting them, and taking them to jail, all while confiscating their contraband, guns, and ill-gotten gains.