(WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are asking hunters who plan to spend time in wooded areas of Jefferson County to keep an eye out for anything that may help end a double homicide case.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the June 16 2020 double homicide case involving suspect Kevin P. Anderson is still active. The department has reportedly followed up on leads generated from different states and cities across the country.

The release also asks hunters who spend time in the wooded areas of Jefferson County, specifically around STH 106/CTH A, to help in watching for anything that may lead to a conclusion in the case.

The following charges were filed against Anderson for the death of Nedra and James Lemke:

First-degree intentional homicide (two counts)

Attempted intentional first-degree homicide

Arson

Felon in possession of a firearm

Anderson is reportedly still at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is described as:

White

Mid-60’s

6 feet tall

Weighing about 200 pounds

Blue eyes

Balding brown hair

If anyone sees Anderson, authorities say to not approach him and to immediately contact local law enforcement. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or details about the case is asked to call 920-674-7310.

No additional details were provided.