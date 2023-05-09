(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office just south of Fond du Lac had a busy Cinco de Mayo weekend, as they made multiple OWI arrests and caught a motorcycle driver who admitted to going over 160 mph.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about multiple traffic-related incidents that happened over the weekend. The post broke down some of the calls that took place, including eight OWIs.

Below is a snapshot of each day, and some of the arrests that were made.

FRIDAY 5/5/2023

OWI – Around 4 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was arrested for OWI 1st after someone reported her for poor driving. The caller reportedly told authorities that the driver went into the ditch multiple times on CTH A.

She was arrested and reportedly had a preliminary breath test of .17.

OWI – A deputy saw a vehicle stopped in traffic on CTH H and Stacy Drive around 6:45 p.m. The driver, who is a 72-year-old man, reportedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI 1st.

Authorities said the breath test had a reported value of .13.

SATURDAY 5/6/2023

Drug arrest – Around 10:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-41. The driver, identified as a 52-year-old Kewaskum woman, was found to be in possession of a crack pipe.

The pipe reportedly tested positive for cocaine. She was eventually taken to jail.

Crash OWI – Deputies responded to a reported crash around 5:40 p.m. where a man reportedly crashed his truck into a marsh. A 46-year-old man was identified as the driver and allegedly showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested for OWI 1st, and reportedly had a BAC of .24.

OWI & armed while intoxicated – Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding on STH 144. The deputy reportedly saw signs of impairment from the driver.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Texas, was arrested for OWI 1st. A loaded handgun was reportedly found concealed within his reach. He was eventually taken to jail.

SUNDAY 5/7/2023

OWI – Around 5:30 p.m., a caller reported following a vehicle driving on a rime for miles. A deputy ended up contacting the driver, in the driveway of her home.

The driver was a 79-year-old woman, and the deputy saw signs of impairment. She was arrested for OWI 1st. An accident scene was later found where a stop sign was knocked down. There was no information if the woman was the river at that accident scene.

OWI – Around 6:50 p.m., authorities responded to a gas station for a person that drove into the lot, got out of his vehicle and was staggering and talking oddly.

Deputies ended up finding the driver and he was arrested for OWI 5th.

OWI – A 37-year-old man was arrested for OWI 4th early Sunday morning. A deputy reportedly paced the man driving 113 mph and weaving on US 45.

Signs of impairment were seen, and he had a preliminary breath test of .208.

OWI – A 23-year-old man from Fond du Lac was arrested for OWI 1st around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday. He was stopped for lane deviation.

Authorities say the driver showed signs of impairment, and a breath test showed a .11 result.

Eluding – Just before 12:20 a.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper reported trying to pull over a motorcycle at speeds around 150 mph on I-41. A deputy saw the vehicle and tried to stop it.

Authorities say the motorcycle experienced mechanical issues and the driver had to pull over. As the deputy pulled up, the 20-year-old driver was reportedly trying to get the motorcycle started again.

The driver apparently told authorities that he intended to flee if not for the motorcycle breaking down. He also admitted to driving 162 mph before it broke down.

The State Patrol responded to the scene and took the driver into custody for fleeing and recklessly endangering safety.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also posted the following message:

The sheriff’s office strives to reduce victimization and enhance the quality of life for our citizens. The sheriff is highly appreciative of our staff who keep a watchful eye in protecting our fellow citizens from individuals that make willful decision to get behind the wheel when they are clearly incapable of responsible decision making. We are also equally as grateful for our partnerships with the community when citizens report dangerous driving to us. Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Faecbook

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.