(WFRV) – After serving his community for 18+ years, a deputy in Racine County has died in what authorities described as a ‘sudden passing’.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘sudden passing’ of one of its deputies. The post identified the deputy as 41-year-old Deputy LaForge.

Officials say that Deputy LaForge left behind a wife of 15+ years and three children ages 12 and under. He was described as a ‘dedicated law enforcement officer’ and served his community for over 18 years.

While funeral arrangements are being made, please keep Deputy LaForge’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Additional information with funeral arrangements to include law enforcement honors will follow. Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

No additional information was released by the sheriff’s office, including the cause of death.

