Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin to announce proof of election violations

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, voters mark their ballots on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin gained steam on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, a move backed by a Republican congressman and a recently formed coalition of civic and business leaders. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin reportedly has proof of statewide election law violations and will announce the results of their investigation on Thursday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will reveal the results of an ‘extensive investigation’ at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28. The investigation reportedly has implications not only in Racine County but also across Wisconsin.

The press conference is only open to the press/media and will be held at the Sheriff’s sub-station in Sturtevant. It will also be streamed on their Facebook page.

Following the presentation, Sheriff Schmaling and the lead investigator will reportedly answer questions and provide documentation.

Local 5 will update this story once the details of the investigation are released.