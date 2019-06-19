Sheriff’s Office looking for man that robbed elderly woman in parking lot

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating a man that robbed a woman in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on Swan Road in the Town of Ledgeview.

It happened Friday, June 6th around 11:04 a.m. when a man pushed an 84-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s, early 30s, wearing dark colored shorts, dark colored t-shirt, possibly wearing a baseball cap with light colored hair.

He ran south on Swan Road, east on Quindale Road and may have run through some backyards located on the north side of Quindale Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens and business owners to look at any security footage of that time.

Anyone with information can contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 448-4227