(WFRV) – The Sheriffs from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office tell Local Five that 60+ crashes occurred Tuesday morning following the first snowfall of the season.

As of 11:20 a.m. on October 31, 65 total crashes were reported between the two counties.

The Winnebago County Sheriff told Local Five that they had 13 reported crashes and the Outagamie County Sheriff said they had 52 crashes.

These reported crashes are only those in which the sheriff’s deputies covered in their respective counties. The totals may not include all crashes covered by city, town, or village police.