Shiocton 4th graders get a lesson in helping the less fortunate

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) It’s been a mission for the last three years; a local teacher has told his fourth graders to put down their books and help those in need.

When fourth-grade classes walked into their cafeteria at Shiocton Elementary, the students were the ones preparing lunch for those less fortunate.

Joel Beer is a fourth-grade teacher and says, “We really want to get the students to understand giving back and start doing things for community members who might not have everything they’re used to at home”.

Kids packed peanut butter sandwiches, apples and granola bars into a brown paper bag that had a special message.

Fourth-grader, Angela Weichart wrote the message, “spread the love like the rays of sun” on her bag because she says, “those in need are probably thinking they want to be like other people and just live a normal life and they should get that.”

Fourth-grader, Thane Taylor drew a house on his bag with birds and a colorful sky since those who will receive the lunches are homeless.

The entire fourth grade class at Shiocton made over 50 lunches and then Beer drove them to Pillars Adult Center in Appleton.

Pillars Senior Director of Community Engagement Scott Peeples says, “By making lunches for our clients that they’ll then take to work with them when they go to work in the morning is just such a wonderful thing and we’re so appreciative that they did this for us.”

Beer says he continues to do this because of an encounter with one of the recipients of his student’s lunches. “There was a gentleman who was a resident at a homeless facility. The gentleman pulls the paper bag out of his pocket. It was a bag from the previous year and he had held on to that for a year and that really hit home with me.”