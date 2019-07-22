FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Victim of Outagamie Co. motorcycle crash identified

TUESDAY 7/23/19 10:26 a.m.

BOVINA, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash early Monday.

Outagamie County officials say 54-year-old Craig Weber of Shiocton died at the scene of the single motorcycle crash on North STH 76 from blunt force injuries.

Weber was reportedly wearing a helmet.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

Shiocton man dies in Outagamie Co. motorcycle crash

MONDAY 7/23/19 7:23 a.m.

TOWN OF BOVINA, Wis. (WFRV) A 54-year-old motorcyclist from Shiocton is dead after a crash early Monday morning.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the area of Highway 76 and Koepke Road at around 12:45 a.m.

Based on evidence at the scene, the man was driving his motorcycle north on Highway 76 when he failed to negotiate a turn. The man was wearing a helmet, but was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

