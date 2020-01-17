Shiocton man injured in Outagamie County rollover crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old Shiocton man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Bovina.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:30 a.m. Friday, a man driving southbound on state highway 187 south of Kliner Road crashed. He was alone in the vehicle.

Deputies say the 25-year-old sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ThedaStar helicopter to a local hospital.

Officials say the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.