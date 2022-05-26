GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vision for Green Bay’s shipyard district has been discussed for years now, but construction will officially begin soon.
The contract to authorize the construction of phase I of the shipyard was awarded at the Redevelopment Authority meeting on May 24, after previously getting approval during a city council meeting.
The first phase of the shipyard district’s construction, coming to Green Bay’s west side, includes the building of a 225-unit apartment complex and 238 working-class housing units.
Phase I will also include:
- Multi-use public path and boardwalk
- Floating dock for boaters
- Fishing pier
- An accessible kayak launch
- Wildlife habitat features
“I’m thrilled to say that our commitment to the end product never waned even when it transformed greatly through community and stakeholder input,” said District 9 Alderman, Brian Johnson. “Thank you to our supportive Council, Mayor, and city staff for your commitment to this transformative project.”
Details about a $5 million grant received by the city of Green Bay were announced on May 11. The grant will mainly be utilized for phase two of the program, which is planned to include a lawn for concerts and events, a dog park, an urban beach, a playground, and a splash pad.
A lot of work has already occurred at the site including:
- The removal of pollution from both the water and soil
- A new lift station to address flooding concerns
- Raising of the ground to bring the site out of the flood plain
- Removal of several city-owned lots that were damaged
For more information about the Shipyard Redevelopment Project, click here.