GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The vision for Green Bay’s shipyard district has been discussed for years now, but construction will officially begin soon.

The contract to authorize the construction of phase I of the shipyard was awarded at the Redevelopment Authority meeting on May 24, after previously getting approval during a city council meeting.

The first phase of the shipyard district’s construction, coming to Green Bay’s west side, includes the building of a 225-unit apartment complex and 238 working-class housing units.

Phase I will also include:

Multi-use public path and boardwalk

Floating dock for boaters

Fishing pier

An accessible kayak launch

Wildlife habitat features

Phase I of the shipyard redevelopment project is highlighted in yellow.

“I’m thrilled to say that our commitment to the end product never waned even when it transformed greatly through community and stakeholder input,” said District 9 Alderman, Brian Johnson. “Thank you to our supportive Council, Mayor, and city staff for your commitment to this transformative project.”

Details about a $5 million grant received by the city of Green Bay were announced on May 11. The grant will mainly be utilized for phase two of the program, which is planned to include a lawn for concerts and events, a dog park, an urban beach, a playground, and a splash pad.

Shipyard Redevelopment Project

A lot of work has already occurred at the site including:

The removal of pollution from both the water and soil

A new lift station to address flooding concerns

Raising of the ground to bring the site out of the flood plain

Removal of several city-owned lots that were damaged

For more information about the Shipyard Redevelopment Project, click here.