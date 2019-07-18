Shipyard project holds open house for community opinion

Green Bay’s city council recently approved new preliminary designs for the Shipyard district.

The plan includes a dog park, a shipping container market and a splash pad.

As the project moves forward the public has the chance to give their opinion on the shipyard’s features.

Community members had no problem giving their opinion of the proposed project.

“There’s a lot of good community activity that can be generated here,” says Kim Junion who owns a business in the district. “But I’m not sure that they have all the solutions for logistics like when the trains go by and how we’re going to get from one side to the other.”

Other features of the project include an urban beach, a playground and container business park.

Having such amenities do create some concerns.

“The fine details are real important to think about, so if we’re going to have an urban beach and volleyball, we’re going to introduce sand into the area, so how do we work to make sure that doesn’t clog up the splash pad,” says Kevin Vonck, Green Bay’s development director. “Our getting to other areas, being able to have food and beverages in that area, how do we make sure that we have adequate services so trucks can get in and out to provide service.”

Downtown residents are worried the location of the shipyard will leave it vulnerable to inclement weather.

“We need to solve the problem of situational storm flooding,” says Junion. “If it’s always flooding, how is that going to be resolved so we can have a community activity area?”

While flooding is not an issue developers named as a concern, the number of people the area will attract is, but there’s already a solution.

“In order to provide access to the site they’re going to use the space under the Mason Street bridge for parking,” says Vonck. “Right now it’s under used. We’re also going to put some parking lots in the space that we own in the land between Broadway and the railroad tracks.”

Whatever the case the shipyard will mostly be ideas manufactured by the public.

“What we’re doing here is going to be here for decades to come and we want to make sure that when we do this, we do it right,” says Vonck.

Once the final public opinion is gathered the preliminary design will then move to construction plans.

Construction of the shipyard is set to begin in spring 2020.