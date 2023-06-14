APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Appleton man was sentenced to several years behind bars for enticing and coercing a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Judge James Peterson sentenced Wang Lo from Appleton to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

In May 2022, a then 14-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted by someone she met online when she was 13 years old. She reported that Lo coerced her to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him, that he recorded the content, and then threatened to distribute the content if she did not engage in additional sexual relations.

Federal agents searched Lo’s phone and found the messages to the girl, threatening to send the sexually explicit video to her family and to her school if she did not engage in additional sexual activity. They also found messages indicating he had sexually assaulted another 13-year-old girl.

Judge Peterson noted that Lo’s conduct was shocking and outrageous. He stated that 15 years was warranted to protect the public because Lo was a dangerous sex offender.

Lo pleaded guilty to the charge on March 16, 2023. The charge against Lo was the result of an investigation conducted by the Marathon and Outagamie County Sheriffs’ Offices and the U.S. Marshals Service.