GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of gift boxes from northeast Wisconsin will soon be headed around the world to make sure that as many kids as possible know first-hand, the joy of the season.

Operation Christmas Child is collecting shoe boxes full of school supplies, stuffed animals, and anything that can fit.

The boxes travel to more than 100 different countries.

“You can pack your shoe box and then drop it off,” said Tiffany Wieber of Operation Christmas Child. “You can scan a QR code and we can find out the country that our shoe boxes will go to, like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Africa, and many different places.”

Any shoe box can be used and can be dropped off at Highland Crest Baptist Church on Military Avenue in Green Bay. The collection will continue until Monday, November 20.