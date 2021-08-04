Shooting in Neenah leaves man with gunshot wounds to both legs, no suspect identified

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Tuesday night shooting in Neenah has left one man with gunshot wounds to both legs.

According to the Neenah Police Department, on August 3 around 10 p.m. officers responded to a weapons complaint at the 1200 block of Primrose Lane. When authorities arrived they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was sent to a hospital and his name was not released at this time.

Authorities say a suspect has not yet been identified for the incident and there is no immediate threat or danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the authorities at 920-886-6034 or 920-231-8477.

