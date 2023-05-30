AMBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead following a Monday night shooting in northern Wisconsin.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 8:09 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot in the town of Amberg.

After arriving, officials say they found the victim and identified him as Amberg man William H. Freed. Freed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies immediately secured the location of the scene and a woman was later taken into custody. Officials believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are currently available. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.