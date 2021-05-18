LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Shooting in Two Rivers leaves one dead, several in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Two Rivers.

According to authorities, on May 18 around 12:00 a.m. a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures but, the man died at the scene.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of 28th Street in Two Rivers.

According to officials, there were several arrests made including some in Two Rivers and some in Manitowoc. There was a SWAT call in Manitowoc, that is reportedly connected to the Two Rivers shooting.

Authorities are still looking for witnesses.

There were no other injuries reported during the disturbance.

Officers are still at the scene, and the roads remains blocked.

Two Rivers Police Chief Brian Kohlmier stated there is no threat to the community.

There is no other information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

