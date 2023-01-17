GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting at a Wisconsin mall’s parking lot.

According to the Greendale Police Department, on January 16 around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in saying someone was shot in the east parking lot of Southridge Mall. The mall is located at 5300 South 76th Street.

When officers arrived, a juvenile male was found with a ‘serious’ gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Officials say the juvenile is expected to survive.

Shortly after, the suspected shooter was found by responding officers in the immediate vicinity. The suspect reportedly fled the area initially. The suspect was only identified as a juvenile male.

He was taken into custody and will be transported to the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-423-2121.