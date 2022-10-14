RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are hoping to identify the person who was seen on video firing a gun multiple times.

The Racine Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a shooting incident that was captured on camera. The incident reportedly happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue in Racine.

In the video, there are a group of individuals talking with a separate person by themselves. The person by themselves is wearing what looks like a white hoodie.

The person then appears to pull out a gun and starts firing. The group of individuals starts to run away. Over ten gunshots can be heard.

There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-752-8879.

The Facebook post has over 1,000 shares. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.