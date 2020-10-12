GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Shooting incident results in property damage

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some vehicles saw property damage after a shooting incident in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Police Department was called to the west Mason, Hinkle Street area around 8:00 pm Sunday night, for a report that shots were fired.

According to police, shots were fired from one vehicle towards another vehicle in the roadway. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Green Bay Police Department has collected evidence that supports the shooting incident. The roadways were temporarily closed for evidence to be gathered but have since reopened.

Green Bay Police are asking that if anyone knows anything regarding the incident to call police. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

